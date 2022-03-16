Explainer: Iodine tablets for nuclear risk. Why is Europe rushing to buy this tablet?

Stocks of iodine have been flying off the shelves in Europe due to fears that it may be needed to counter the risks of thyroid cancer if Russia invades Ukraine and causes a nuclear incident.

As Russian forces seized the defunct Chernobyl nuclear site and damaged Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, France said it would send 2.5 million doses of the chemical compound to Ukraine.

The following facts about iodine will help you understand the hype around it.

What is iodine?

The thyroid gland in the neck produces hormones that are crucial for brain development and vital bodily functions thanks to stable iodine -- potassium iodide. Since the body cannot produce iodine, it is essential to our diet.

Can iodine help in a nuclear accident?

In a catastrophic nuclear accident, radioactive iodine would be released into the atmosphere. Inhalation or consumption of contaminated iodine via food can increase the risks of thyroid cancer, as was observed after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986.

Iodine tablets containing stable, non-radioactive iodine prevent the thyroid gland from concentrating radioactive iodine. After becoming saturated with stable iodine, the gland can no longer capture the radioactive element, which is then flushed out of the body naturally through urine.

Is iodine effective in all circumstances?

Taking Iodine tablets will not protect you from other forms of radiation, nor will they provide immunity from it. These tablets are not permanent cures.

Are there any specialist recommendations?

French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) notes that iodine protects only the thyroid and that the most crucial action following a nuclear accident is to take shelter in a hard building.

In addition, the tablets must be taken at specific times -- ideally, one hour before exposure to radiation and, at the latest, six to twelve hours after exposure.

Pregnant women, babies, children, and young people are especially encouraged to use these products.

"There is no point in taking iodine tablets as a prophylactic," the ASN warned. "It's pointless and it can cause undesirable effects or allergies."

What are the possible side effects?

Too much iodine can damage the kidneys and heart and cause the thyroid to malfunction.

Croatian doctors warned last week against iodine consumption without proper precautions.

Are iodine pills readily available?

Iodine tablets must be prescribed by a physician. They are not available over the counter.

