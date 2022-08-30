Explainer: How political crisis and Al-Sadr's resignation lead to clashes in Iraq

The situation in Iraq took a turn for the worse on Monday as at least 15 people were killed and hundreds were injured in clashes between the followers of Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and the military in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

The protestors were staging sit-ins at the parliament complex when the clashes broke out following al-Sadr's announcement to retire from politics. The protestors breached the entrance of the Presidential palace and they were met with tear gas and stun grenades.

The authorities have declared a nationwide curfew and all official meetings were also suspended.

Political crisis

The conflict is a new chapter in the uncertainty surrounding Iraq’s political scene as the country has been without a stable government for more than 10 months – the longest since the United States attacked the country in 2003.

Also read | Iraq: Protests and firing after Sadr's political exit, 15 protesters shot dead

The parties were unable to find a solution after Al-Sadr’s bloc became the biggest faction in parliament but fell short of securing a majority in last year’s elections.

It seemed like the stalemate was about to end as the pro-Iran Coordination Framework picked Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as the Prime Minister.

However, the protestors were not happy with the pick and they responded by storming government buildings and staging protests to make Al-Sadr the new premier of the country.

Who is Moqtada al-Sadr?

Al-Sadr, an Iraqi Shia scholar and founder of the most powerful political faction in the country, gained prominence after the fall of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

The cleric has exercised a lot of control over the political scenario of the country and in 2003, his followers and the affiliated militia (Mahdi army) resisted the US troops following the invasion.

Also read | Documents found in Donald Trump's residence 'possibly covered by attorney-client privilege'

Both US and Iran have criticised Al-Sadr over the years for his strong views and his nationalist sentiments have made him a favourite with the poor Shia communities in the country.

Possible reason for resignation

While it seemed difficult for Al-Sadr to grab power at the moment, the decision to retire has left a lot of people confused. According to AP, it can be a response to the resignation of Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri – a prominent Shia leader in Iraq who also has a lot of control over a number of Al-Sadr followers.

Al-Haeri announced that he will be stepping down due to health reasons and asked his followers to show their support for Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It was a problem for Al-Sadr who gained power from Al-Haeri's support and this announcement meant the momentary end of his clerical ambitions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE -