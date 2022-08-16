Explainer: Applications of China's Yuan Wang 5 in space and spying operations

The Chinese ‘spy ship’ called Yuan Wang 5 docked at the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka despite security concerns raised by India. The port in the southern part of the country is leased to China at the moment but the proximity of the ship to India was the major point of concern. However, China went ahead with its plan and the port workers welcomed it by waving Sri Lankan and Chinese flags.

What is Yuan Wang 5?

The ship was built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China in 2007 and according to reports, it is a research vessel which can be used for spying and tracking purposes. The presence of state-of-the-art tracking technology allows the ship to monitor aerospace and nautical activity. It is also used in order to track spacecraft as part of the country’s space program and also for tracking various satellites.

Applications in science

When a spacecraft is launched, the mission progress is monitored using antennas on ground. However, when the mission involves launching a satellite into an unconventional orbit, it is preferrable to use ship-borne tracking systems. The ship is placed along the path of the launch and that is the task that China believes that Yuan Wang 5 will be able to perform for their space program.

According to senior aerospace and military experts, the ‘spy ship’ can also be used to receive and transmit signals to and from the Chinese space station or other Chinese satellites.

Maritime monitoring and spying

The third-generation space-tracking ship of China’s Yuan Wang series has already proven its proficiency when it comes to maritime tracking. It has sailed around 5,80,000 nautical miles till now and was successful in carrying out a tracking and measuring mission ahead of the launch of Long March-5B rocket in 2020.

Experts also believe that it can be used to analyse paths of missiles, detect the presence of ships in any region or even record the temperature and salinity of the waters – which are important factors when it comes to underwater warfare.

