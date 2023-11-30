Explained | Will India overcome climate challenges and spearhead change at COP28?

The UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023, marks a significant global effort to address climate change.

With over 70,000 delegates expected to attend, the conference becomes a crucial platform for nations worldwide to deliberate on climate policies, set emission targets, and collaborate on solutions to combat the escalating climate crisis.

India, among the most prominent developing nations and a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, assumes a crucial role in the discussions at COP 28. With a population exceeding one billion, India is confronted with the dual challenge of striving for ambitious climate objectives while ensuring fairness in climate actions.

Overview of COP28

Officially designated as the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), COP28 serves as the world's premier multilateral decision-making forum on climate change.

This annual gathering involves nearly every country globally, facilitating discussions, negotiations, and agreements aimed at shaping international climate policies.

Significance amid geopolitical challenges

The backdrop of COP28 is marked by geopolitical challenges, including the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

These geopolitical dynamics add an additional layer of complexity to the negotiations, as nations come together to address climate change against a backdrop of global uncertainties.

India's crucial role at COP28

Negotiations for India at COP 28 will hinge on striking a delicate balance – pursuing ambitious targets while recognizing the unique developmental challenges faced by the nation.

Key themes to watch at COP28

Several critical themes will dominate the discussions at COP28:

Emissions mitigation targets: Countries will engage in negotiations to set ambitious emissions reduction targets, aligning with the broader goal of limiting global temperature rise. Phase out of fossil fuels: The imperative to transition away from fossil fuels will be a central theme. While developed nations may push for an accelerated phase-out, developing countries, including India, face challenges in balancing energy security needs with emission reduction goals. Financing from developed nations: The provision of financial support from developed to developing nations for climate mitigation and adaptation efforts will be a contentious issue. India, like other developing countries, will stress on the need for substantial financial assistance. Industry-led solutions: COP28 will likely witness discussions on harnessing industry-led innovations to drive sustainable development and reduce carbon footprints. Low-carbon innovation: Emphasis on fostering low-carbon innovations and technologies will be a key aspect of the conference, with a focus on creating a pathway for a sustainable future. Differences between developed and developing nations: Bridging the gaps between developed and developing nations remains a persistent challenge. Negotiations will strive to address historical imbalances and ensure that climate actions are fair and just. Progress on operationalising Paris Agreement article: COP28 will assess progress on operationalizing the various aspects of the Paris Agreement, including mechanisms for reporting and transparency. Reforming the orle of private sector investment: The role of private sector investment in climate actions will be under scrutiny, with discussions on how private capital can be effectively mobilized to address climate challenges. Proxy for other issues and relations restoration: Climate negotiations often serve as a proxy for broader international relations. COP 28 may witness discussions reflecting geopolitical dynamics, providing an opportunity for nations to rebuild relationships.

India's challenges at COP28

India faces several challenges and points of contention at COP28:

Methane emissions from agriculture: India's high methane emissions from agriculture, termed as "survival emissions," pose a challenge. Balancing the need for emission reduction with the livelihoods dependent on agriculture becomes a delicate negotiation point. Luxury emissions: There is a call for India to reduce "luxury emissions," encompassing emissions from sectors like oil and gas and waste, contributing to methane emissions. This demand requires a nuanced approach considering the impact on various sectors and India's broader developmental goals. Loss and damage finance: With India experiencing an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, emphasizing "loss and damage finance" becomes crucial. This involves addressing economic, non-economic, and ecological losses due to climate change impacts. Coal dependence and fossil fuel phase-out: India's reliance on coal for power production remains a contentious issue. Immediate shutdown proposals for coal-fired power plants clash with India's emphasis on energy security. Financial support for renewable energy: While India transitions towards cleaner energy sources, securing financial support for green energy corridors and grid infrastructure development is imperative. The financial assistance needed aligns with the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration, emphasizing the requirement for significant funds. Emission reduction proposals: Any proposal suggesting a reduction in India's emissions faces resistance. India frames its climate actions in terms of emissions intensity, focusing on emissions per unit of GDP rather than setting absolute emission reduction targets.

The two-week summit will include a "global stocktake" to assess progress toward keeping global warming below 1.5°C. The talks may extend beyond the scheduled period as delegates finalise the communique.

COP 28 emerges as a critical juncture for global climate action, with India navigating challenges to ensure a balanced and equitable approach to emissions reduction and sustainable development.