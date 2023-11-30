COP28 summit Dubai LIVE: Spotlight on global leaders for urgent action over climate crisis
COP28 summit Dubai LIVE updates: The stage is set for global leaders in Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The summit has been mired in the accusations of clandestine oil and gas deals which the UAE has denounced. But the COP28 follows a year of extreme weather events in which many climate records have been broken across the world.
The UAE is one of the world's top 10 oil-producing nations and its decision to appoint Sultan al-Jaber, the chief executive of a state-owned oil company as the president of COP28 has raised eyebrows.
All eyes are set on the COP28 climate summit which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Nov 30 to Dec 12. The summit will be held at the Expo City, Dubai. This year, the COP28 will face a set of controversial issues for countries that are working to find a common ground in tackling climate change.
