Explained | Why was Trump indicted? Here's what happens next

In a historical move, a grand jury in New York indicted Donald Trump, making him the first-ever former US president to face criminal charges. Trump was indicted by the jury on charges of making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Here's what the indictment of Trump means and what will happen next.

What did the grand jury do?

The grand jury on Thursday voted for the 76-year-old former Republican president's indictment, citing four people who were aware of the matter, after an investigation which was led by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

Shortly after, the indictment was confirmed by Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina, and others. In the next few days, the sealed felony indictment will be unsealed.

Currently, the specific charges levied against Trump have not been made public. Trump's indictment is related to the hush-money payment which was made on his behalf to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2016, just before election day as Trump contested for president.

The grand jury, which has been holding meetings since January, indicted the former president after hearing testimony from various witnesses.

Among those who testified, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen had admitted to having orchestrated the payment of $130,000 to silence Daniel over her alleged sexual encounter with the former president in 2006. The jury had invited Trump to testify in person but the former president declined.

Why was Donald Trump indicted?

Cohen, who has now turned into an outspoken foe of Trump had testified before the grand jury about making a $130,000 payment to the porn star in October 2016. The payment was reimbursed to Cohen by Trump, who was then the country's president, with monthly $35,000 checks which were sent from his personal account.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in front of the jury to campaign finance charges which were related to the hush money payment. Court documents present in the federal case of Cohen said that the payments were falsely described by the Trump Organisation as legal expenses in which they cited a legal retainer that did not exist.

In the Manhattan case, it has been effectively maintained by the prosecutors that how the reimbursement was handled by Trump had violated state law.

What will happen next?

In the next steps, Trump will be arraigned, where the former president will enter a plea and the court will set various dates for case proceedings.

Attorney Bragg said that his office has been in contact with the attorneys of Trump to "co-ordinate his surrender" for arraignment at a future date in New York. Generally, at an arraignment, the defendant is informed about the charges he/she is facing and then they enter a plea.

Then, the judge decides whether they should be released on bail or taken into custody. According to CBS News, the former president is likely to surrender early next week. CBS added the Secret Service will look into the arrangements.

Before an arraignment, a defendant's mugshot and fingerprints are taken. Trump, who has been claiming that he is "completely innocent" may refuse to surrender to the authorities in New York, which will force them to seek his extradition from his residence in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a potential rival of Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, stated that his state would "not assist in an extradition request".

Legal experts confirmed that any effort to fight extradition would only result in delay and that Trump will have to appear in front of the jury to face the charges.

After Trump is arraigned and enters a plea, a series of preliminary court hearings will be held to decide a date for a trial and finalise the evidence and witnesses. The defendant can escape trial by entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors and accepting a lighter sentence. However, considering Trump's proclamations of innocence it is highly unlikely that he will take this step.

WATCH | Donald Trump's possible indictment put on hold for more than two weeks

How will it affect Trump's 2024 presidential candidacy?

Trump is free to and will undoubtedly pursue his 2024 presidential campaign even though he is facing criminal charges.

As per the Constitution, nothing can prevent a person from running for the presidency while they are facing charges, and even a conviction would not stop from the highest office of the country.

Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said that Trump's diehard supporters won’t particularly care about the allegations.

“With the people that love him most, it means nothing. With the rebels who are against the government on the right, it won’t matter. With his core constituency, it won’t matter at all. They will see this as an attack on their values because Trump represents their values,” Sheinkopf said.

The indictment will play into Trump’s nationalist dog-whistling, that white Americans are victimised. He will use this … to make the case that these people in Manhattan, whoever ‘these people’ are, are interfering with his ability to ‘make America great again’ and to ‘take the country back’,” Sheinkopf added.

(With inputs from agencies)

