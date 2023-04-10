Explained: Why the US is worried about latest leak of secret documents

Does the US have another WikiLeaks-like situation at hand? Well if not in terms of of size, but the latest problem is definitely has security implications comparable to havoc caused in 2013 when Julian Assange's WikiLeaks made more than 700,000 classified documents. The latest leaked document count is just above 100. But it has come at a time when US and the world is facing challeges on multiple fronts.

In recent weeks, these documents surfaced on the internet after reportedly appearing for the first time on 4Chan and Discord.

What are these leaked documents about?

These documents, many of which are marked 'secret' or even 'top secret' have details and plans about Ukraine war, Middle East, China, South Korea and more. Unlike WikiLeaks, the document leak this time has come when a former global superpower (Russia) has done what was previously unthinkable in modern times and has invaded its neighbour stoking a full-scale conflict. China is much stronger than it was a decade ago. American influence in the Middle East/ West Asia is seen by many to be waning. And the country is compelled to do a balancing act in order to firefight situations in several countries across the world.

Given all this, when US gameplan is leaked in such a blatant manner, it is sure to upset its delicate manoeuvring in global politics.

The New York Times (NYT) reported that some of the leaked documents contain details about Ukrainian air defences, something Russia would be eager to learn about. The documents also reportedly mention South Korea's secret plan to provide 330,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. NYT has said that documents reveal how the US is deeply connected with day-to-day conduct of the Ukraine war.

Reuters said that it had reviewed more than 50 leaked documents with 'secret' and 'top secret' written on it. On of these documents reportedly reveals how Ukrainian S-300 missile systems will be depleted by May 2 at current usage rate.

Watch | US scrambles to find source of leaked Ukraine intel

Another document reportedly says that Israeli spy agency Mossad is encouraging people to protest against Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu as he attempts to assert control on country's judiciary.

The leak has also brought to the fore US pressure on South Korea to provide ammunition to Ukraine.

Why the leak worries the US?

US currently has fingers in many pies around the world. Besides war in Ukraine, America is entangled militarily or diplomatically in other conflict zones like Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Libya etc. Iran and Saudi Arabia are increasingly being seen to be exiting US orbit as it was evident from China-brokered peace between the two regional powers. North Korea and Taiwan issue is ever-present.

Given all this, leak of American game-plan has a potential to limit its ability to navigate issues aroud the world. This might give America's adversaries opportunity to fine-tune their strategy.

Who is behind the latest leak?

There are only speculations at this point. Whenever it comes to hack or leak in America, the two countries that find immediate mention are Russia and China.

However, this time, American agencies and ministries are considering the possibility that the leak may have caused from inside the country.

"The focus now is on this being a U.S. leak, as many of the documents were only in U.S. hands," Michael Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, told Reuters in an interview.

Watch | Pentagon leak says Kyiv's air defence could run out of missiles

However, Reuters said that US officials aren't yet fully eliminating the possibility of Russian angle to the saga.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pentagon said it was reviewing the validity of the photographed documents that "appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material."

The Pentagon has referred the issue to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal investigation.

How different is the leak from WikiLeaks in 2013?

Any leak of secret diplomatic talk or secret documents has ramifications. US and the world hasn't forgotten the shockwaves WikiLeaks created in 2013. More than 700,000 documents certainly have potential to completely destroy stragies of a nation.

After WikiLeaks, then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had expressed fears that world will now be scared of talking to US diplomats for the fear of converstaion being leaked. Similar opinions were expressed about United States' ability to gather intelligence in the future.

Leaks caused by Bradley Manning and Edward Snowden were borne out of ideological motives. Both of them had said that they wanted to bring to light what they thought were trangressions by the United States.

“This time it doesn’t look ideological,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, the Russia-born chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, best known for pioneering work in cybersecurity. Alperovitch was quoted by The New York Times.

NYT said that first appearance of some of the leaked documents was on some gaming platforms.

So did a few gamers, wanting to be correct, stoked the entire thing while fiercely debating Ukraine war? At this point in time at least, we do not know for sure.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.