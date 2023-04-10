Conflicting accounts emerge from Bakhmut battleground; Ukraine says Russia using 'scorched-earth' tactic

Kyiv on Monday alleged that Russia is using so-called "scorched earth" in its assault on Ukraine's besieged Bakhmut. As per a Reuters report, Moscow's forces are pressing attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The aggressor Russia is reportedly focusing on two cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where it is pounding Ukrainian positions with air strikes and artillery barrages.

Ukraine's ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Monday said that the defence of Bakhmut continued and that the situation is "difficult but controllable."

Syrskyi as per Ukraine's Media Military Centre, claimed that Moscow is sending in special forces and airborne assaults as a backup for the Russian mercenary Wagner group, whose members as per the Ukrainian commander are exhausted.

He said that "the enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire."

Scorched-earth policy refers to a military strategy wherein everything that could be useful to the 'enemy' or the opposite side is destroyed or 'scorched.

Ukraine claims that Russian forces made "unsuccessful advances" on areas west of Bakhmut and that around 10 villages and towns in the area have so far come under Russian shelling. Reportedly, Russia has also failed in its advances on Avdiivka.

However, Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region on Monday, announced that he had visited Bakhmut; a move that, as per AFP, suggests Russia has made significant gains. Pushilin published a video of the visit on Telegram.

Last week Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, had claimed that his mercenaries had "in a legal sense" captured Bakhmut because the group had taken control of city hall. However, the Russian army had reported no such gains. The battle of Bakhmut as per analysts holds little strategic value but has taken on a "huge symbolic" importance.

(With inputs from agencies)

