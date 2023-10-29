Explained: Why Qatar assumes mediator role in Israel-Hamas war

Israel has escalated its attacks on Gaza, with a death toll exceeding 8,000 Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipates a "long and difficult" war against Hamas, which governs Gaza.

Amid international calls for a ceasefire, Qatar, known for its positive relations with Western nations and Hamas, plays a crucial role in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, highlighting its delicate international balancing act, reported the Washington Post.

Throughout the years, the small yet energy-abundant nation has effectively put to use its extensive diplomatic ties, encompassing connections with militant groups such as Hamas and the Taliban, as well as with adversaries of the United States, like Russia, to deftly handle complex issues in the thick of global conflicts.

Qatar has tried to exert influence in regional and global affairs, including through mediation efforts that began in earnest in the mid-2000s, according to Sultan Barakat, a professor at the Qatar Foundation’s Hamid Bin Khalifa University.

In a 2014 paper, Barakat documented these efforts, which encompassed initial endeavors to mediate in Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan, and between Israel and Hamas.

Why is the West turning to Qatar?

The West is increasingly turning to Qatar for its diplomatic influence, as demonstrated in situations like the Israel-Hamas conflict, where the small nation has played a pivotal role in recent high-stakes negotiations.

Notably, Qatar's involvement led to the release of five American citizens held by Iran, marking the third time in just two months that its mediation efforts have proven instrumental in resolving international disputes.

Qatar holds a unique position as it hosts the political office of Hamas, a group often viewed with suspicion by Western nations.

Despite this, it has gained respect and trust from these nations. French President Emmanuel Macron publicly acknowledged Qatar's significant role in securing the release of two American hostages who had been held captive since October 7 by Hamas.

The United States considers Qatar a major non-NATO ally, and their bilateral relationship has deepened, especially in defense trade and security cooperation. Furthermore, Qatar houses the largest U.S. military base in the region, strengthening its strategic importance to American interests in the Middle East.

The Biden administration has consistently praised Qatar for its dedicated efforts in the realm of hostage negotiations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Doha, as part of his shuttle diplomacy mission in the region, also speaks volumes about the significance of Qatar's role in resolving international crises.

Qatar's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause is unmistakable. The Qatari foreign ministry consistently directs blame solely at Israel for Hamas's actions, refraining from condemning what it views as Israeli brutality.

In 2012, during the Syrian conflict when Hamas opposed the Syrian government, Qatar provided shelter to Hamas leadership. Qatar asserted that this decision was made in cooperation with the United States and carried the blessing of then-US President Barack Obama.

Qatar has been home to Hamas's political office for more than a decade and enjoys respect from the United States, a key ally of Israel.

In addition to providing refuge and serving as a base for planning and negotiations with its Iranian allies, Qatar offers substantial financial support. This includes funding for civil servant salaries in Gaza, direct cash transfers to impoverished families, and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

High-profile Hamas officials, including Khaled Mashaal, who survived a 1997 Israeli assassination attempt in Jordan, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's supreme leader, are among those based in Qatar.

Qatar's strong backing of Hamas and the Palestinian cause shows its important role in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

What does Qatar gain from this mediation?

Qatar employs a range of "soft power" initiatives as part of its strategy to enhance its global influence and distinguish itself from neighboring rivals.

These initiatives include activities like hosting branches of American universities and supporting major sporting events, such as the upcoming 2022 World Cup. Mediation efforts, like those seen in international conflicts, are a key component of this strategy.

Mediation serves not only as a means of enhancing Qatar's global standing but also as a safeguard against criticism it faces for supporting groups considered terrorist organizations by Western nations.

Qatar has maintained long-standing relations with the Taliban in Afghanistan and played a pivotal role in assisting the United States during its chaotic withdrawal from the country in 2021.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani pointed out that if Qatar stopped dealing with the Taliban, it would create a problem, raising the question of who would take their place. This shows how Qatar carefully thinks about its global diplomacy.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.