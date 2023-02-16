Explained: Why is the recent cocaine haul in Australia becoming a big deal?

The police in Australia launched a manhunt for three men who are being probed for a suspected drug trafficking ring, two weeks after they were rescued off the coast of Western Australia on February 1. The trio were found clinging to an esky cool box and claimed they were fishing when the boat capsized. However, authorities later found 365kg of cocaine in their boat and described it as one of the largest cocaine busts in Western Australia in the last two decades.

On Wednesday (February 15), one of the three men was arrested and police continued their search for the two men who are believed to be in Western Australia.

What happened on February 1?

Three men- Aristides Avlontis, Mate Stipinovich and Karl Whitburn ran into trouble after their boat capsized in waters near Eclipse Island, some 17 kilometres south of Albany. According to a report by ABC News on Tuesday (February 14), the trio were fishing when the mishap occurred, and they set off their EPIRB during the emergency. The men were rescued and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) praised them for having life-saving equipment. However, there was more to this incident.

Six days later, a package washed ashore

Six days after Avlontis, Stipnovich and Whitburn were rescued from their capsized boat, a black plastic-wrapped package washed ashore in Western Australia's tourist town of Denmark. And the next day, an overturned cabin cruiser was discovered which had eight such packages. The ABC News report on Tuesday said that each of these packages had 40 kilograms (kg) of cocaine and a total of 365 kg was seized.

The cops believed the drugs were collected from the ocean and then loaded onto the boat. But how and when this activity occurred was still under probe, the report added. On Tuesday, the police said that they were searching for the three men who were rescued on February 1. Arrest warrants were issued and the police said they needed assistance to find the trio.

The report added that Mate Stipinovich, aged 49, and Karl Whitburn, aged 45, are residents of Perth and Aristides Avlontis, aged 36 is believed to be from the Northern Territory. They have been suspected of being involved in an international drug shipment.

Police urge the trio to contact them

With this massive drug seizure in Australia making headlines, the Australian Federal Police's (AFP) Acting Commander Graeme Marshall urged Avlontis, Stipnovich and Whitburn to contact cops. Marshall said the interception of this amount of drugs (365 kg of cocaine) "would be a significant blow to a well-resourced syndicate, and prevents millions of dollars of drug profit from flowing back into the group to fund their next criminal venture or lavish lifestyles."

The top police official pointed out that there was a perception by some people in the community that cocaine was safe, and then said, "Let me be clear — it is not."

Meanwhile, Shaun Senior from the Australian Border Force (ABF) said that officers were monitoring a range of vessels across Australia, adding the ABF would continue to make the Australian border a hostile environment for criminals trying to import illicit drugs.

First arrest made, hunt for two others on

On Wednesday, Aristides Avlontis was arrested with the AFP saying that the 36-year-old faces a charge of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, according to a report by the BBC. However, Mate Stipinovich and Karl Whitburn have still not been apprehended and the hunt for them is on.

What are the drug laws in Western Australia?

According to the Western Australia Police Force, it is illegal to possess, use, manufacture, cultivate or supply an illicit drug in the state. Possession of an illicit drug has a maximum fine of $1,382 (around 2,000 AUD) and/or two years in prison. While the supply of any illicit drug has a maximum fine of $69,120 (100,000 AUD) and/or 25 years in prison.

The police force says, "Any person convicted of a drug offence will receive a criminal record and this can lead to difficulties in getting a job, credit or visas for overseas travel." It adds that cops can issue a Cannabis Intervention Requirement (CIR) or a Drug Diversion Notice when small quantities of a drug are detected.

Has there been any other major drug bust in Australia?

In August last year, the police seized almost two tonnes of methamphetamine- the biggest drug haul in Australia's history. A report by the BBC said the 1,800kg of methamphetamine was concealed in marble and had a street value of more than $1.1 billion. Three men were charged in this case and authorities said they were part of a broader syndicate with international links. The report also said that Australia has the highest reported methamphetamine use per capita globally, with 6% of Australians have used it.

