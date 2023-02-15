After 365 kg drug bust, Australian authorities hunt for same men they rescued weeks ago

Australian authorities began hunting for three men they rescued from the sea two weeks ago after a 365kg cocaine haul. The trio was rescued by authorities off the coast of Western Australia on February 1st. When rescued, the trio claimed they were fishing when their boat sunk. The police had then praised the trio by pointing out that their survival from off the sea coast "highlighted the importance of wearing a lifejacket and carrying an emergency beacon".

However, after the drug bust, the police allege that the men were part of an international drug cartel. The police appealed to the trio to turn themselves in.

The drug bust and a strange tale of caught and lost

On February 7th, six days after the men were rescued, a black plastic-wrapped package containing parcels of cocaine was found on a beach 54km (33 miles) west of Albany, Australian media reported.

Police believe the drugs were collected from the ocean and were ferried to shore in the boat.

Detectives have now asked the public to help locate Mate Stipinovich, 49, and Karl Whitburn, 45, from Perth, and 36-year-old Aristides Avlontis, who is thought to be in the Northern Territory.

Authorities said that the seizure of the drugs would deal a "significant blow" to a "well-resourced syndicate".

They also estimate that this seizure of the drugs "saved the community more than $235m in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare, and loss of productivity."

Last year in March, the authorities recovered a 700 kilogrammes cocaine shipment at a New Zealand port, coming from South America, bound for another country, suggesting that the drug traffickers are assessing it as a viable route to other markets.

