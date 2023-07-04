Explained: Why has Israel launched massive military operation in West Bank?

In recent days, the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-controlled West Bank has witnessed a major military operation by the Israeli army, resulting in the displacement of thousands of Palestinians and the death of at least ten.

Over 1,000 Israeli troops appear to have taken part in the ‘anti-terror campaign,’ making it the largest drive in the West Bank in the past 20 years.

Throughout the operation on Monday, IDF troops searched for weapon storage sites, explosives labs, and other “terror infrastructure”; clashed with armed Palestinians; and carried out airstrikes against various targets in the refugee camp, the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli armed forces launched the attack on Monday, arguing that the Jenin camp had become a hotbed of terrorism, which has claimed the lives of several Israeli citizens over the past 18 months. According to a report by the Guardian, hundreds of fighters from militant groups including Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah are believed to be operating from the camp.

Media reports estimate the number of refugees living in the camp to be 18,000. And due to the ongoing violence, at least 3,000 people have already fled the site. “There are about 3,000 people who have left the camp so far,” Jenin deputy governor Kamal Abu al-Roub was quoted as telling by the AFP news agency. The deputy governor added that arrangements were being made to provide shelter to the displaced people in schools and other sites in Jenin city. Background on the Jenin refugee camp The Jenin refugee camp was established in the 1950s and has long been regarded as a hotbed of Palestinian resistance by its residents. Over the years, it has become a stronghold for various militant groups, which Israel sees as terrorists. The camp's semi-autonomous status and limited presence of the Palestinian Authority have allowed these armed factions to operate within its confines. The Israeli army says that recent strikes are aimed at ridding the camp of these elements posing a major security threat for Israeli citizens. The Israeli military operation Israel launched an intense military operation in the occupied West Bank, specifically targeting the Jenin refugee camp. The operation involved drone strikes and the deployment of hundreds of troops with an open-ended mission to counter the militant presence in the camp. The Palestinian health ministry reported at least 10 people killed and 100 injured, with the numbers expected to rise.

IDF said that more than 300 explosive devices were seized and demolished by troops during the operation. In total, some 20 drone strikes were carried out across the city. Why is Israel attacking Jenin camp now? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the campaign by citing the escalating terrorism emanating from Jenin. He claimed that the operation aimed to dismantle militant command centres, confiscate weapons, and destroy weapons factories.

Israel justified its actions as a necessary measure to ensure the security of its citizens and put an end to the safe haven for terrorism that Jenin had allegedly become.

To put things into perspective, IDF says some 50 shooting attacks were carried out by the residents of the area targeting innocent Israeli citizens since the last year. Later on, the attackers would seek refuge in the camp to escape IDF’s retaliation. International condemnation of the Israeli campaign The Palestinian leadership in the West Bank held an emergency meeting in response to the Israeli operation. They decided to halt their already limited contacts with Israel, freeze security coordination, and increase their efforts in international bodies, including the United Nations, against Israel's actions.

Three Arab countries with normalised ties with Israel, namely Jordan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also condemned the 'anti-terror' drive. Humanitarian crisis on the horizon As a result of the Israeli operation, thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee the Jenin refugee camp. The Palestinian Red Crescent and the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported that residents were leaving the camp, with UNRWA emphasising the urgent need for food, drinking water, and other essential supplies.

The recent events in Jenin are part of an ongoing cycle of violence and unrest in the West Bank. The area has witnessed an increase in attacks over the past year, resulting in a rising death toll.

This year so far, a total of 133 Palestinians living in the West Bank have lost their lives to the ongoing violence. The current incursion into the Jenin refugee camp marks the first major operation since the 2002 battle of Jenin during the second intifada. UN expresses concern The United Nations Middle East envoy expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence in the West Bank, highlighting the dangers associated with the situation. International humanitarian law was brought into question due to Israeli drone attacks on residential areas.