Explained: Who is porn actor Ron Jeremy? Why he'll not be tried for rape?

American porn actor Ron Jeremy, who was indicted on rape and other sex charges, was on Tuesday (January 17) declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in Los Angeles for these sex crimes. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S Harris said in a hearing that after reviewing reports from both prosecutors and Jeremy's defence that he is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to recover, according to a report by news agency Associated Press. Jeremy, 69, was arrested in 2020 and has been in prison since then.

Who is Ron Jeremy?

Ronald Hyatt, who goes by the name of Ron Jeremy, is an porn actor who has appeared in more than 1,700 X-rated films since the 1970s. With his trademark moustache, Jeremy- nicknamed "Hedgehog" has been one of the most prominent actors in the adult entertainment industry for decades. He also became a pop culture icon by the means of music videos, reality shows and public appearances.

What are the charges against him?

Jeremy was first charged in June 2020 for raping four women. A report by The Los Angeles Times on January 6 said that as this case ballooned, several women came forward claiming that he had been abusing women for decades. Later in August 2021, Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls aged 15 to 51 for more than two decades.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, these counts include 12 of forcible rape, seven of forcible oral copulation, six of sexual battery, and two of penetration while the victim was asleep or unconscious, a report by news agency Reuters said. The office added that these alleged offences took place at bars and nightclubs in Los Angeles, during a photo shoot and also at Jeremy's residence. Ahead of the trial, the 69-year-old was ordered to undergo psychiatric exams.

Citing an email, The Los Angeles Times report said mental health experts for both prosecution and defence have found the porn actor is mentally incapacitated, with little chance of recovery. "As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial... his prognosis for improvement is not good," Los Angeles County deputy district attorney Paul Thompson said in the email. "If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes. Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case," he added.

In March last year, Attorney Stuart Goldfarb, who represents Jeremy, told the court he visited his client in a holding cell before a court hearing. "He was unable to determine who I was," Goldfarb said.

Jeremy denies all wrongdoing

Ron Jeremy has denied all charges against him, When he was charged in 2020, Attorney Stuart Goldfarb denied the allegations levelled and insisted that his client was not a rapist. "Ron -- over the years, because of who he is -- has essentially been a paramour to over 4,000 women. And to allege that he is a rapist is beyond... I mean, women throw themselves at him," Goldfarb said, a report by news agency AFP on Tuesday said.

What happens next?

With Ron Jeremy declared mentally incompetent to stand trial, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday that a hearing on whether to place the adult film actor in a state hospital will take place on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies)

