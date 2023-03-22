Explained: What is climate change? What are its consequences? | A lowdown

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that the world is already only a few tenths of a degree away from the global target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In its latest report on climate change, released on Monday (March 20), the IPCC said that there are multiple, feasible and effective options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change.

"This Synthesis Report underscores the urgency of taking more ambitious action and shows that if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all," the report said. Back in 2018, the IPCC highlighted the unprecedented scale of the challenge needed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But five years later, this challenge has even become greater because of a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

If left unchecked, climate change will undo a lot of the progress made over the past years in development.



So what is climate change, what are its consequences and what are the solutions?

What is climate change?

According to the United Nations (UN), climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. The UN says that these shifts may be natural, such as through variations in the solar cycle. Climate change can affect our health, ability to grow food, housing, safety and work. "Some of us are already more vulnerable to climate impacts, such as people living in small island nations and other developing countries," the UN says.

"Conditions like sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion have advanced to the point where whole communities have had to relocate, and protracted droughts are putting people at risk of famine. In the future, the number of “climate refugees” is expected to rise," it adds.

What are the consequences?

The UN says that the consequences of climate change include intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms and declining biodiversity.

What happens if climate change is left unchecked?

If left unchecked, climate change can undo a lot of the progress made over the past years in development. It can also exacerbate threats such as food and water scarcity, which can lead to conflict. The UN says that doing nothing will end up costing a lot more than if actions are taken now that will lead to more jobs, greater prosperity, and better lives for all while reducing greenhouse emissions and building climate resilience.

Is climate change affecting people's lives?

Yes, people's lives are being affected by climate change. Severe weather and rising sea levels are affecting people and their properties in developed and developing countries. The UN points out that climate change is especially affecting the poor and vulnerable, as well as marginalised groups like women, children and the elderly.

What are the solutions?

Climate change can be addressed, but the efforts have to be ramped up. The UN says that countries must transform their energy, industries, transport, food, agriculture and forestry systems to ensure that rise in global temperatures can be limited to well below two degrees, perhaps even 1.5. "We also need to anticipate, adapt and become resilient to the current and future impacts of climate change," the UN says.

It points out that many climate change solutions can deliver economic benefits while improving lives, and protecting the environment. The UN also says that switching energy systems from fossil fuels to renewables like solar or wind will reduce the emissions driving climate change.

Switching energy systems from fossil fuels to renewables like solar or wind will reduce the emissions driving climate change. "But we have to start right now. While a growing coalition of countries is committing to net zero emissions by 2050, about half of emissions cuts must be in place by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5°C. Fossil fuel production must decline by roughly 6 per cent per year between 2020 and 2030."

The importance of keeping warming below 1.5ºCelsius

In several UN reports, thousands of scientists and government reviewers have agreed that limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius would help avoid the worst climate impacts and maintain a livable climate. Yet policies which are currently in place point to a 2.8°C temperature rise by the end of the century.

The Synthesis report on Monday said that if temperatures are to be kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, deep, rapid, and sustained greenhouse gas emissions reductions will be needed in all sectors this decade. Emissions need to go down and be cut by almost half by 2030, if this goal has any chance of being achieved.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report as a “how-to guide to defuse the climate time bomb.” Guterres proposed to the G20 a "Climate Solidarity Pact,” where big emitters would make extra efforts to cut emissions, and wealthier countries would mobilise financial and technical resources to support emerging economies in a common effort to ensure that global temperatures do not rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.



(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE