EXPLAINED: What is BF.7, the new variant behind China's COVID wave, are available vaccines effective?

The infectious Coronavirus disease also known as COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Over time, like all other viruses, SARS-CoV-2 also changes itself. The majority of changes have little to no effect on the characteristics of the virus, but some changes might impact how easily the virus spreads, the severity, or the effectiveness of vaccines. The virus variants so far are categorized by WHO as Variants of Interest (VOIs), Variants under monitoring (VUMs) and Variants of Concern (VOCs).

What is BF.7 variant?

SARS-CoV-2 tree sprouts branches and sub-branches meaning as the viruses mutate they change creates lineages and sub-lineages. The Omicron variant comprises four lineages including B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. WHO on 26 November 2021 designated variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron.

The BF.7 also called by the name BA.5.2.1.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.5. As per reports, BF.7 sub-variant has a higher neutralisation resistance meaning antibodies from a vaccinated or infected individual were less likely to destroy BF.7 than the original coronavirus that spread worldwide in 2020. This is not the first time BF.7 is detected as BF.7 accounted for more than 5% of US cases and 7.26% of UK cases in October.

BF.7 in India, is it a Variant of Concern?

The BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron were responsible for the January 2022 wave in India. However, India experienced extremely few cases of BF.7. Now the global concern around COVID situation in China has increased. In India, four cases have been found so far of BF.7, two cases each in Gujarat and Odisha. In Odisha, the Omicron BF.7 was detected in a sample testing on 30 September. As per Odisha Health and Family Welfare department cited by multiple media outlets, at the time of testing, BF.7 was neither a VOC (Variant of Concern) nor VOI (Variant of Interest).

Are vaccines effective on BF.7?

The virus has mutated many times over since the beginning of 2020. As per reports, the Omicron variants are known to evade the immune response from most vaccines currently in use however getting vaccination is still advisable as it prevents death, as per medical experts.

Transmission

The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols. It is important to practice respiratory etiquette, for example by coughing into a flexed elbow, and to stay home and self-isolate until you recover if you feel unwell.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, or cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. Anyone can get sick with COVID-19 and become seriously ill or die at any age.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms are fever, cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell. The less common symptoms are sore throat, headache, aches and pains, diarrhoea, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes and red or irritated eyes. Serious symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or mobility, confusion and chest pain.

How to protect yourself?