Coronavirus Live Coverage: BF.7 Covid surge in China, India on alert mode as PM to chair high-level meet

Rising COVID cases in China due to Omicron subvariant BF.7 are again raising concerns among masses across the world. WHO in its presser on 21 December has expressed concerns over the emerging reports from China. The global health organization, however, has said that in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground it needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for ICU support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly chair meeting to review the COVID situation. This comes as India also recorded 4 cases of BF.7, an Omicron sub-variant that is behind a new COVID wave in China.

