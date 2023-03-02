Explained: US intel says very unlikely that foreign powers caused Havana Syndrome. But what is it?

Intelligence agencies in the United States (US) concluded on Wednesday (March 1) that it was very unlikely that Havana Syndrome, the mysterious illness which affected American officials, was caused by a foreign actor. According to the latest intelligence assessment, "five agencies judge that available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of US adversaries," while one agency concurs, it is unlikely a foreign adversary played a role, the news agency AFP reported early Thursday. Another intelligence agency abstained, the assessment added.

The assessment said that intelligence agencies looked into various indicators of hostile activity, which included identifying suspicious people near incident sites and searching for a pattern among those affected. However, these efforts could not identify any adversary as being responsible for the incidents.

What is the Havana Syndrome?

The Havana Syndrome is a set of medical symptoms experienced mostly by US diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel stationed abroad. The symptoms of the syndrome were first reported by American embassy officials in Cuba's capital city Havana in 2016. In the following years, more officials from the US and their families reported symptoms from other countries including China, India and European countries.

The US embassy in Havana, which was closed after cases started emerging, resumed full immigrant visa services for Cubans in January this year.

What are the symptoms of Havana Syndrome?

People affected by the Havana Syndrome started reporting strange sounds and sensations followed by other unexplained illnesses, according to a report by NBC news. The symptoms of this mysterious illness include headaches, dizziness, hearing, vision loss, memory loss, insomnia and depression. Some American officials affected by the syndrome resigned from the government because of the severity of their illness, the news agency AP reported on Wednesday.

How many cases have been reported by the US so far?

US government agencies and departments have reported about 1,500 cases of Havana Syndrome till now. And seven of 18 intelligence agencies in the US conducted an over two-year investigation in more than 90 countries, the news agency Reuters reported. According to the intelligence assessment, the probe ranged from examining a possible involvement of Russia, interviews, reviews of recordings, creating three-dimensional (3D) models of incident locations, identifying individuals and buildings near those sites, and tracking license plates.

Speaking to Reuters, an intelligence official said that agencies also tracked individuals across the world through electronic devices to check what they were doing and who they were talking to.

Last year, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said it believed that it was unlikely that Russia or any other foreign adversary used microwaves or any other directed forms of energy to attack American officials. The agency faced criticism from those who reported the cases and also from lawyers who accused the government of dismissing the array of ailments.

What did initial studies find about the Havana Syndrome?

Some initial studies said that the Havana Syndrome represented a novel medical syndrome or consistent pattern similar to a traumatic brain injury. However, a review of preliminary data from a 2021 study conducted by the National Institutes of Health did not point to any such pattern, AFP reported early Thursday. The assessment said that the initial medical opinions were a part of the hypothesis that injuries were not the result of natural causes.

Intelligence agencies now assess that symptoms of the Havana Syndrome were probably the result of pre-existing conditions, conventional illnesses and environmental factors.

Intelligence assessment faces criticism

The US intelligence assessment was criticised by the lawyer who represented over two dozen people who reported injuries (due to the syndrome). The lawyer Mark Zaid said the assessment lacked transparency and left important questions unanswered. "It is inconceivable based on an overwhelming number of unanswered questions that today's report will be the last word," Zaid said in a statement.

“Until the shrouds of secrecy are lifted and the analysis that led to today’s assertions is available and subject to proper challenge, the alleged conclusions are substantively worthless," he added. The lawyer also said the damage (the syndrome) caused to the morale of victims, particularly deflecting from the government’s failure to evaluate all the evidence, was real and must be condemned.

Syndrome intel doesn't change support to affected officials: White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the intel on the Havana Syndrome does not change support to affected officials. "Our commitment and the president's commitment to the health and safety of US government personnel remains unwavering. And this is why the departments and agency will continue to provide timely care as we look at the medical care and make sure that the reports are thorough support research efforts, and process Havana Act payments as requested," Jean-Pierre said.

"Nothing is more important to this administration, to this president, than the health and the well-being of our workforce. So, that is a priority for this president. With bipartisan support, with Congress, we are focused on ensuring that our colleagues and their families who report anomalous health incidents (AHIs) receive the support and access care that they need," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

