Explained: Logistical and security hurdles as US to set up temporary port for aid to Gazans

Gaza has been reeling under an immense humanitarian crisis as access to basic services such as food and water remains limited. With the residents continuing to face hardships, the blockade imposed by Israel has severely restricted the movement of aid in and out of the Gaza Strip through Egypt as well.

This has exacerbated the suffering as the war between the Jewish nation and the Hamas militant group continues relentlessly. Amid this, the US earlier airdropped humanitarian aid, however as per State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, more ways are to be considered, one of them being building a temporary port to get the aid to Gazans.

In his recent State of the Union address on March 7, US President Joe Biden announced plans for the US military to construct a temporary port along Gaza's Mediterranean coast to facilitate the aid delivery. With this initiative, Washington is aiming to provide essential supplies such as food, medicine, water, and temporary shelters to the people of Gaza.

However, Biden has already clarified that there will be "no US boots" on the Gazan soil, underscoring that the operation will not involve the deployment of US military personnel within the besieged territory.

This comes as Israel, the US' strategic partner in the West Asian region, has expressed support for the temporary dock, reports said even as rift has been growing between Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Sigrid Kaag, the UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, also welcomed Washington's involvement in the initiative.

What is the plan? JLOTS, large military vessel, & small cargo ships

The operation, which is anticipated to take several weeks to execute, will be somewhat like a Cyprus initiative, where there is an establishment of a maritime corridor to facilitate the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid by sea, addressing urgent needs. The Cyprus plan is to deliver aid by constructing a landing jetty in Gaza using material salvaged from demolished buildings and rubble.

However, the US plan for a temporary dock is different from the above. In the US initiative, there will be a temporary pier to deliver aid. While initially military-operated, the temporary port is envisioned to transition into a commercially run facility, reports said.

However, there will be logistical and security challenges.

The plan involves Joint Logistics Over The Shore (JLOTS) equipment. This will be akin to a large LEGO system, as per a report by the Times of Israel. It will be comprised of 40-foot-long steel pieces that interlock to create a pier and causeway.

The question is how these steel pieces will be taken to the sea. It will be done with the help of a big Military Sealift Command vessel. As per reports, US troops in a few days will start loading the JLOTS into the vessel.

The resulting causeway can span up to 1,800 feet in length and will be two-laned. This causeway will allow for the transfer of aid from cargo ships to smaller vessels and ultimately onto land in Gaza with the help of another floating pier.

Speaking to a UK media outlet, a retired US Marine Corps colonel Mark Cancian said, "The military's preference is to have an operating port. That makes everything much easier." "But that's not always possible, either due to a conflict situation or in a peacetime, humanitarian mission," he said adding, "That's where JLOTS comes in."

Now, to manage aid distribution, the US has partnered with Fogbow, a private firm led by former military and intelligence officials. Fogbow's role, known internally as the Blue Beach Plan, will focus on organising aid movement. However, as far as distribution is concerned Fogbow will not be a part of it.

Security measures are also paramount, with reports quoting experts highlighting the need to prevent unauthorised access to the pier area. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) will oversee outer security.

The aid shipments are expected to make a major impact, potentially providing two million meals a day to Gaza's population, helping alleviate the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.

The 7th Transportation Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, had already started assembling JLOTS equipment and watercraft, as per officials cited by the media reports.

The Biden administration has resorted to airdrops as an unconventional solution to provide aid to Gaza, after months of urging Israel to increase aid delivery and ensure safe passage for trucks carrying supplies.

The Israeli government will also oversee security at the pier and safeguard it against potential attacks by Hamas militants.

Meanwhile, Spain's Open Arms aid ship, which was stationed in Larnaca and was awaiting permission to transport food aid from World Central Kitchen, a US charity founded by renowned chef Jose Andres, finally set sail. The boat carried 200 tonnes of rice, flour, and proteins for delivery to Gaza. Additionally, another 500 tonnes of aid are prepared in Cyprus for subsequent shipments.