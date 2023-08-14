Explained: How drugs, gang war, corruption contributed to Ecuador prez contender's murder

Ecuador is grappling with a severe security crisis as it mourns the tragic killing of presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio, merely days before the upcoming elections. This incident is a reminder of the escalating security concerns that have plagued not only Ecuador but also much of South America.

What happened with presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio?

Fernando Villavicencio, a prominent Ecuadorian presidential hopeful, was tragically shot and killed while leaving a campaign event in the capital city of Quito on August 9. The incident occurred just days before a crucial election that has been dominated by concerns over rising violence and crime plaguing the nation.

Fernando Villavicencio, known for his past collaboration with international media outlets like The Guardian, was a fervent advocate against the alleged links between organised crime and political circles.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media depict the harrowing moment when Villavicencio, surrounded by supporters and accompanied by security personnel, was ambushed by gunfire. Chaos ensued as people screamed and took cover, capturing the horrifying reality of the attack.

In a televised address delivered after midnight, President Guillermo Lasso affirmed that despite this tragic event, the upcoming elections would proceed as planned. However, a two-month state of emergency was declared, with soldiers assigned to guard polling stations to ensure the safety of the electoral process.

A suspect involved in the assassination attempt died from injuries sustained during a subsequent shootout, as confirmed by the attorney general's office. Additionally, six people were arrested in connection with the assassination.

The assassination occurred against the backdrop of a concerning surge in violent crime across Ecuador. Drug-trafficking gangs have been responsible for prison massacres, contributing to a doubling of murder rates between 2020 and 2022. President Lasso firmly stated, "Organised crime has gone too far but they will feel the full weight of the law."

Fernando Villavicencio, aged 59, was one of eight candidates vying for the presidency in the upcoming elections, scheduled for August 20. A significant portion of the Ecuadorian population expressed their top concern as addressing the nation's pervasive insecurity.

Unravelling security in Ecuador: Pandemic impact and prison violence

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador has witnessed a troubling decline in security. Starting in late 2020, violence erupted within the country's prisons, leading to deadly riots resulting in hundreds of inmate fatalities.

Exploiting the weak control within prisons, gangs operating inside have expanded their dominion, endangering the lives of incarcerated individuals. This deterioration within correctional facilities is mirrored outside, with a staggering surge in murders.

Ecuador's homicide rate has soared by almost 500 per cent since 2016, reaching an estimated 22 murders per 100,000 people in 2022, as reported by Verisk Maplecroft.

The proliferation of violence: Underlying causes

The current conservative administration, led by President Guillermo Lasso, attributes much of the violence to drug trafficking gangs.

Lasso, who accelerated presidential elections to avoid impeachment, has consistently placed blame on these criminal organisations, even in the context of prison violence.

According to the government, Villavicencio's assassination was orchestrated by foreign nationals linked to drug cartels.

Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence company, also attributes the surge in criminality to the expansion of transnational drug-trafficking groups and violent street gangs.

Infiltration of drug trade and regional implications

Ecuador, historically known as the world's leading banana exporter, had managed to avoid the rampant violence that engulfed its northern neighbour, Colombia.

However, a lack of law enforcement attention has allowed drug gangs to infiltrate the nation. Cocaine trafficking organisations often conceal their illicit cargo within banana shipments bound for Europe, where demand for the drug is soaring.

Ecuador is not alone in facing these challenges; countries like Paraguay, a significant hub for global cocaine trade, have also suffered from drug-related violence. Surprisingly peaceful nations like Chile and Uruguay have not remained immune.

Government's response

In response to the escalating violence, President Lasso has implemented states of emergency on multiple occasions. These measures involve increased military presence on the streets and nightly curfews. Additionally, Lasso authorised civilians to use firearms in the fight against rising insecurity. Citizens have turned to gun ranges to enhance their self-defence capabilities and protect themselves in an increasingly perilous environment.

Historical precedents: Political violence in Latin America

The killing of Villavicencio draws parallels with past instances of political violence across Latin America. The analysts at Verisk Maplecroft highlight similarities to the 1984 assassination of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio and the 1989 killing of Colombia's Liberal party candidate Luis Carlos Galan.

Recent incidents, including an assassination attempt against Argentine politician Cristina Fernandez De Kirchner and the stabbing of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, further underscore the recurring nature of political violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)