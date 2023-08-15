EXPLAINED | Afghanistan's two-year journey under Taliban rule, unwrapping key developments

Two years have passed since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, a sad day for many in the country. This period has witnessed significant developments in various aspects of Afghan society, be it governance or economy, or international relations.

The Taliban's takeover prompted a reevaluation of Afghanistan's standing on the global stage, with nations deliberating on diplomatic recognition and their respective approaches to engagement. Regional players, like India, also sought to navigate their positions, considering potential impacts on security dynamics and the broader stability of South Asian region.

As the anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power has arrived, the world reflects on the multifaceted developments that have taken place within Afghanistan. While the full extent of these changes continues to unfold, one thing remains certain: the events of these past two years have left an indelible mark on Afghan society, politics, and its position in the global arena.

End of America's 20-year war

The withdrawal of US forces, ending the 20-year-old war, brought about challenges and criticism. The chaotic manner in which the withdrawal was executed raised questions about the US handling of the situation.

In their previous reign during the late 1990s, the Taliban were known for conducting public executions, floggings, and stoning as punishments for individuals found guilty of crimes in Taliban courts.

Taliban 2.0, initially presented themselves as more moderate compared to their previous rule. However, their unmatched actions and decisions have sparked controversy and challenges on both domestic and international fronts, with no certainty as to what the future of Afghanistan holds.

Women's rights under attack

One of the most notable and controversial aspects of the Taliban has been the exclusion of Afghan girls and women from various aspects of public life. A series of bans were imposed, preventing women from accessing higher education, employment, beauty salons and parks.

The rationale behind these bans is the Taliban's commitment to their interpretation of Sharia law.

These restrictions have been met with widespread condemnation from the international community, causing the Taliban to face challenges in gaining international recognition and access to foreign aid.

In December of the past year, the Taliban enforced a ban on women accessing campuses, which sparked widespread global outrage.

Prior to that, girls were prohibited from attending school beyond the sixth grade, shortly after the Taliban reclaimed authority in August 2021. Afghanistan is reportedly the sole nation with such restrictions on female education.

Economic challenges

The Taliban have faced economic challenges due to the withdrawal of foreign aid and international sanctions. The majority of Afghanistan's budget had been supported by international donors, but with the Taliban taking over, aid was suspended, leading to a financial crisis.

The Taliban have engaged in talks with neighboring countries, such as China and Kazakhstan, to secure investments and the release of frozen funds. However, the international community has linked economic cooperation to improvements in women's rights and other human rights issues, creating difficulties for the Taliban leadership.

Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, holds significant influence over decision-making, including the implementation of gender restrictions. Akhundzada's decisions are final.

International recognition

The Taliban have sought international recognition as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, but this has been met with challenges due to concerns about their human rights record and commitments. While the Taliban leadership has engaged in diplomatic interactions with various countries, including powerful states like China and Russia, formal recognition has been elusive.

Sanctions and travel restrictions on Taliban officials have also hindered their foreign outreach. However, the international community recognises the need to cooperate with the Taliban on issues such as narcotics, refugees, and counter-terrorism.

Challenges to Taliban rule

While the Taliban have managed to establish control over Afghanistan, challenges to their rule have persisted.

The Panjshir Valley, a region historically resistant to outside control, has seen pockets of opposition. However, the Taliban's dominance in terms of both armed and political opposition has largely prevented any significant threats to their rule. The Islamic State, though weakened, has carried out attacks against the Taliban, highlighting the ongoing security concerns.

A complex road ahead

The Taliban's second year in power has been marked by a mix of attempts to consolidate their rule, address economic challenges, and engage with the international community.

However, their strict interpretation of Islamic law, particularly in relation to women's rights, has drawn significant attention and criticism.

The challenges of governing a country with a fragile economy, security concerns, and international pressure present a complex road ahead for the Taliban as they seek to navigate their position on the global stage while also maintaining control domestically.

