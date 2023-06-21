Expert fears missing Titanic submersible may have imploded into pieces

Search teams are leaving no stone unturned to track down the lost submersible that disappeared with five people inside it during a dive to the Titanic’s wreck. According to BBC, the rescue operation has been expanded to the mid-Atlantic, but to no avail. American and Canadian navies, agencies and deep-sea firms are helping the search operations.

Meanwhile, an expert has projected the worst-case scenario regarding the missing craft. Dr David Gallo, who is a senior adviser with RMS Titanic Inc, speculated that the submersible might have imploded and collapsed into pieces as “something had to happen mid-water that caused them to lose power or radio communications." The worst-case scenario David Gallo was quoted by Sky News as saying that the only possible explanation for the sudden disappearance of the craft for this long is that the submersible might already have shattered to pieces. He said, “The worst case scenario is probably a collapse - a catastrophic implosion of the sub itself which would be horrific".

"There's no coming back from that. I would have to say that has got to be the number one option here - which is unpleasant to think about. I don't know how else you can disappear that quickly," Gallo further said. Hard to recover pieces of the craft Gallo also fretted about the fact that the lost submersible may never be recovered as no large piece of the craft would be left to recover in case of an implosion.

"It will be a mixture of all those things if that's the way (it happened) - so there may be no large piece of the sub to recover and there may be no large bits to see from the air," Gallo added. 'It was waiting to happen' Dr Gallo expressed his lack of surprise regarding the incident. As someone involved in deep-sea exploration, he stated that while the exact timing was unforeseen, the occurrence itself was expected. He emphasised that the challenges associated with such incidents were well-known, including the complexities of recovering a submersible from a shipwreck or dealing with battery loss.