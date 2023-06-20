Watch file footage of Titanic tourist submersible. It was lost for hours in 2022 too

The tourist submersible, which went missing while carrying five people to the sunken wreck of Titanic, had disappeared even earlier as revealed in a video shot by CBS last summer. In the video, the vessel appeared to have lost communication with its mothership for almost two and a half hours.

In the TV segment, the submersible, its mother ship, and its crew were featured and details of the vessel named "Titan" were reported. Some "off-the-shelf" components were fitted into the inside of the tourist submersible and it has been designed to be piloted using a video-game controller. Submersible lost for more than two hours Sharing his experience, as a search operation was launched by the United States and Canadian Coast Guards for a missing OceanGate Expeditions vessel, CBS Sunday Morning reporter David Pogue said that he went on a $250,000-a-person trip last year, however, communications issues and bad weather marred his voyage on the cramped submarine.

Pogue said that his voyage to see the site of the Titanic wreckage, which is located on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, was pushed ahead for several days because of inclement weather. Wow the missing Titanic tourist sub was being controlled with an off-brand PlayStation controller? For $250K you think they could at least afford a PS5 controller. Also I can’t imagine how horrifying it must of been trapped at the bottom of sea in that. pic.twitter.com/KBtrvNrqDh — John Keil (@JohnnyKeil617) June 20, 2023 × He said that after six days, finally "the dive was a go." However, when they were making preparations for their final descent to the site, the submersible's communications system failed.

"There's no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the ship to the shipwreck by sending text messages," said Pogue, while speaking to Daily Mail.

"But on this dive, communication somehow broke down. The sub never found the wreck," he added.

"We were lost," one of the passengers was heard as saying in the news package. 'We were lost for two and a half hours," he added.

WATCH | Titanic wreck research vessel with five people onboard lose contact, goes missing | WION During that incident, fortunately, no one suffered injuries and passengers were seen being brought back above sea level in the footage.

Earlier, David Pogue tweeted, "You may remember that the @OceanGateExped sub to the #Titanic got lost for a few hours LAST summer, too, when I was aboard…" and attached a clip of the documentary which was produced by him. You may remember that the @OceanGateExped sub to the #Titanic got lost for a few hours LAST summer, too, when I was aboard…Here’s the relevant part of that story. https://t.co/7FhcMs0oeH pic.twitter.com/ClaNg5nzj8 — David Pogue (@Pogue) June 19, 2023 × History repeats itself Now, OceanGate’s 22ft carbon fibre and titanium vessel is being searched by the authorities after it vanished on Sunday, while it was on a trip to view the wreckage of Titanic.

Rear Admiral John W Mauger, speaking to Fox News said, "We don't have equipment onsite that can do a survey of the bottom... there is a lot of debris [at this wreckage] so locating will be difficult."

"We don't have the capabilities at this time. Right now, we're focused on trying to locate it," he added.