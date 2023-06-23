Ex-New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern ventures into authorship, penning book on leadership

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced her plans to write a book, emphasising leadership over politics.

In an Instagram post, Ardern addressed the inquiries she often receives about whether she will document her five-year tenure as New Zealand's leader, as reported by the Associated Press.

Initially hesitant to delve into internal politics, Ardern's perspective shifted after being convinced that she could expand on the idea of being a unique leader who can still make a difference. This upcoming book aims to inspire and resonate with readers beyond the realm of politics, focusing on personal leadership and the potential for positive change. Exploring a different angle of leadership Ardern expressed her desire to deviate from the conventional approach of scrutinising internal political dynamics throughout her time as Prime Minister.

Instead, she intends to delve into the aspects she discussed during her valedictory speech, emphasising the notion that individuals can be their own kind of leaders while still effecting meaningful change.

By shifting the focus from politics to leadership, Ardern aims to present a broader perspective that inspires readers to discover their own unique paths towards making a difference.

While no specific publication date has been announced, Ardern expressed her hope that the book, once completed, will have a profound impact, particularly on her 14-year-old self.

The absence of a predetermined timeline indicates Ardern's commitment to crafting a meaningful narrative that will resonate with readers across generations.

By sharing her experiences and insights, she aspires to inspire young individuals and impart valuable leadership lessons that transcend the confines of political arenas.

At the age of 37, Jacinda Ardern assumed office as New Zealand's Prime Minister in 2017, quickly becoming a global symbol of progressive values. Her decision to step down earlier this year, citing insufficient energy to fulfill her responsibilities during an election year, surprised many New Zealanders. Despite her departure from politics, Ardern's influence continues to extend beyond the realm of governance.

Since leaving office, Ardern has embraced fresh endeavours, including her temporary affiliation with Harvard University, where she will undertake dual fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School. Additionally, she has taken on an unpaid role dedicated to combating online extremism, further exemplifying her commitment to effecting positive change beyond the political sphere. These endeavours showcase Ardern's dedication to continuous growth and her pursuit of diverse avenues to make a difference in society.

Jacinda Ardern's upcoming book marks a departure from traditional political memoirs, with a deliberate focus on leadership rather than internal politics.

