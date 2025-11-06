/Ex ISI chief behind Taliban crisis? Pak Deputy PM laments ‘costly cup of tea’ in Kabul

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday slammed the previous Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the recent clashes with Taliban. During a Senate session Dar also rebuked the country’s spy agency (ISI) for what he called a “costly mistake”.

“Drinking tea in Kabul came at a great cost for Pakistan,” Dar said adding, “That cup of tea opened borders… invited hardcore terrorists into Pakistan.”

Notably in 2021, the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed under the Imran Khan government had visited Afghanistan after the Taliban took over control of the country following the withdrawal of US and allied forces.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The ex-DG ISI’s cup of tea hosted the very TTP elements who had previously burnt the Pakistani flag in Swat,” he said. He argued that the “release of hundreds of TTP militants” was the reason for the deaths of “thousands of Pakistani soldiers and citizens.”

Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace talks in Turkiye

Menawhile, the third round of the Pakistan-Afghanistan talks aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, the cross-border terrorism and consolidating the fragile ceasefire will begin in Istanbul today. The delegation for this round of talks is led by Lt. Gen Asim Malik, Director General of the ISI and other senior officials from the military, intelligence agencies and the Foreign Office.

The Taliban delegation includes General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) chief Abdul Haq Waseq, Deputy Interior Minister Rehmatullah Najib, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Qahar Balkhi, Zakir Jalali, and Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Ankara.