Ex-Harvard professor claims 'innocent relationship' with Epstein, indulged in sex with minors

Former Harvard Law Professor and well-known criminal defence lawyer Alan Dershowitz has been accused of having sexual relations with multiple minor survivors linked to the disgraced late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's paedophilia scandal. Dershowitz is also accused of being an "eye-witness to the sexual abuse".

Deshowitz has not reported any act of sexual abuse to the authorities to date.

According to the documents, "Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition to being a participant in the abuse of Jane Doe #3 and other minors, Deshowitz was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein’s co-conspirators."

Dershowitz, who represented former American football running back OJ Simpson in his murder trial, and former president Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, also deployed his acumen of law for Epstein.

Also watch | Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates and others unsealed in lawsuit documents × "Dershowitz would later play a significant role in negotiating the NPA on Epstein’s behalf. Indeed, Dershowitz helped negotiate an agreement that provided immunity from federal prosecution in the Southern District of Florida not only to Epstein, but also to “any potential coconspirators of Epstein," the documents say.

Dershowitz's defence

Shortly after the release of the list, Dershowitz said that he was nothing but Epstein's lawyer.

"I had an innocent relationship with the man I didn’t know, nobody suspected, had done anything wrong," he said.

Before the unsealing of documents, Dershowitz had said he wants every last document related to Epstein to be released, and that he "did nothing wrong".

"The reason I wanted everything put out– and I don’t think the judge put everything out, I think she was selective in what she put out and that’s unfair," he said.