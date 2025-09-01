/Ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, who investigated Trump on ‘Russiagate’, diagnosed with Parkinson’s – Who is he?

Former FBI director Robert Mueller, who investigated US President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia during the 2016 election campaign, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, his family confirmed to The New York Times. The 81-year-old received the diagnosis in 2021 and formally retired from public life a year later.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” his family said in a statement. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

This comes as the House Oversight Committee had planned to subpoena him to appear this week to testify in the Jeffrey Epstein case. However, the lawmakers were told that the former FBI boss will not be able to comply due to his health issues.

Who is Robert Mueller?

Robert Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013 and oversaw the agency’s work during the investigation of Epstein in 2007. He was named among several high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton, in the controversial non-prosecution agreement that protected Epstein from facing more serious federal charges.

Mueller’s health concerns first came to light in 2019, at the time he was 74, when he gave a shaky testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Following his testimony, Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona said, “I was surprised that Mr. Mueller was so disorientated.” She added, “He was unable to answer some basic questions, which really surprised me.”

Former special counsel has long stirred curiosity among the general public over the investigation by him and his team on ‘Russiagate’. They conducted a probe on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, following which Trump secured his first term in office after victory.

What is Parkinson’s disease?