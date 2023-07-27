Ex-Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani admits to lying about Georgia voter fraud

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, and ex-mayor of New York City, has admitted that he made false statements when he accused two Georgia election workers of committing ballot fraud.

The confession came during a late night Tuesday filing before a federal court in response to a lawsuit filed in 2021 by a mother-daughter duo—Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who were accused of ballot-stuffing to help Joe Biden win Georgia.

During their testimony to the US House of Representatives select committee probing the Capitol riot last year, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss said that they received threats over the false claims.

In the court filing, Giuliani conceded that after the 2020 vote, he made statements that “carry meaning that is defamatory per se” and that he doesn’t contest Moss and Freeman’s accusations.

'Remarks protected under freedom of speech'

He, however, maintained that his statements were protected by freedom of speech, and also refused to acknowledge that his smear campaign caused emotional distress to the mother and daughter.

"While Giuliani does not admit to plaintiffs' allegations, he, for purposes of this litigation only, does not contest the factual allegations," his lawyer Joseph Sibley told the court.

Giuliani’s aide Ted Goodman said his confession was an effort to bypass the fact-gathering stage and move on to legal arguments about whether he can be held liable for the damages the moth-daughter duo is seeking.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss,” Goodman said.

“This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”

Victims' lawyer welcomes confession

On Wednesday, Judge Beryl A Howell of the DC District Court, acknowledged Giuliani’s concessions in the lawsuit and ordered him to pay more of Moss and Freeman’s legal fees, after previously ordering him to pay them $90,000.

He is currently still weighing parts of Giuliani’s filings, which also try to provide explanations for why he didn’t search his records more thoroughly.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Moss and Freeman welcomed Giuliani’s confession and called it a “major milestone” in the case.

“Giuliani’s stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true—Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law, and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one,” their lawyer Michael J Gottlieb, said in a statement.