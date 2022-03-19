Everything we know about new COVID-19 variant found in multiple countries

A new COVID-19 variant was first found in Israel and now, it has spread to several other countries including Cambodia, India, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Although the variant is spreading quite quickly, experts said that there is no need to worry as it is not considered lethal.

Here’s everything we know about the new BA2.2 COVID-19 variant -

The new variant is the combination of two Omicron sub-variants namely BA.1 and BA.2 and although it is being studied all around the world, Hong Kong scientists are currently calling it BA2.2.

The Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data is trying to obtain more data in order to understand the strain better. Two COVID strains combining into a new variant is a common phenomenon, Israel’s Chief COVID Officer Salman Zarka said, adding that when there are two viruses in the same cell and it multiplies, “they exchange genetic material, creating a new virus.”

What is the origin of the new variant?

The variant was first found in Israel when two returning passengers tested positive at the Ben Gurion airport. Since then, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) reported three cases in Maharashtra, Puducherry and Ladakh. Similar cases were found in Cambodia, Thailand and Hong Kong while there were unconfirmed reports of the BA2.2 variant finding its way to United Kingdom.

“It’s likely that they [the arriving passengers who tested positive] were infected before boarding the flight in Israel. The variant could have emerged here. We don’t know what it means yet,” Israeli Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.

However, Hong Kong researchers believe that the outbreak came from their country and The Centre for Medical Genomics at Mahidol University claimed the same in their Facebook post.

What are the symptoms of the infection?

The reported symptoms till now are mild symptoms of fever, headache and muscle dystrophy.

"The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response," the Israel health authorities said in an official statement.

How concerning is the new variant?

The Israel health authorities have downplayed the new variant and they believe that the current evidence shows that it is not an extremely harmful variant.

"The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," Israel's pandemic response chief, Salman Zarka told Army Radio. "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases".