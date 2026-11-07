/'Everybody knows it’s true': Trump says Israel, Middle East exist because he stopped Iran from having nukes

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed he prevented Iran from processing nuclear weapons else Israel and the entire Middle East would have ceased to exist. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to argue that his intervention was vital for regional survival.

"Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon. Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!" Trump wrote.

The statement by Trump comes amid speculations that US is gearing up to attack Iran again.

On Thursday (Nov 5) Trump met with his national security team to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, reported Fox News, citing senior officials.

On the same day, while speaking to journalists in the Oval Office Trump said Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war. When asked further whether the strikes will guarantee that Iran's nuclear programme is permanently dismantled and that “it will never happen again", Trump said, “I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough.”

Trump has repeatedly called US military strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure as a success. Major strikes were launched against Iranian nuclear and military facilities in 2025 and in 2026 by US and Israeli militaries combined in order to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but the current status of Iran's programme has continued to remain uncertain.