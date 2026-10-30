/Evacuations begin in war-torn Oleshky under localised Russia-Ukraine ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump

Evacuations began in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky on Friday (Oct 30), allowing civilians trapped by years of fighting to leave under a temporary truce negotiated with the involvement of US First Lady Melania Trump. Humanitarian teams entered the devastated city with food, medicines and other emergency supplies as preparations were made to move residents out.

The evacuation effort has brought representatives from Moscow and Kyiv together in an unusual humanitarian operation. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said 25 buses, capable of carrying at least 750 people, had been arranged for the exercise. Nine ambulances and more than 50 medical personnel were also deployed.

Residents given a choice of destination

The evacuation is voluntary, with residents able to choose whether they want to travel to Russia or Ukrainian-controlled territory. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said officials were meeting people in the city to assess their needs and coordinate their departure.

However, reaching Ukrainian-held territory may prove difficult. The designated route passes through Russia and Belarus, leaving some residents uncertain whether they will be permitted to continue into Ukraine. Others face the difficult choice of leaving or staying in a city where basic supplies have become increasingly scarce.

How Melania Trump and Pope Leo XIV intervened

Melania Trump became involved after learning about Oleshky's worsening humanitarian crisis during a United Nations gathering in September. Her office said contacts established through her earlier efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families helped facilitate discussions between the two sides.

Pope Leo XIV also raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation on October 16, urging a pause in fighting to allow civilians to escape and aid to reach the city. The truce, announced on October 23, took effect on Tuesday and is due to expire on Sunday night.

War continues beyond the ceasefire zone

Oleshky had more than 20,000 residents before Russia captured it in 2022. The population has since fallen to an estimated 2,000, with those remaining struggling to access food and essential services.