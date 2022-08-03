Europe's largest nuclear plant is completely out of control: UN nuclear chief

Rafael Grossi, the UN nuclear chief has shot out a warning to the world leaders, stating that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant facility in Europe 'is completely out of control'.

“Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated. What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous,” said Grossi.

Grossi pleaded with both Russia and Ukraine to allow nuclear experts to inspect the plant before anything catastrophic happens.

The war has led to disruption in the supply chain. A working nuclear power plant requires a thousand moving pieces to work in perfect tandem every day to operate. However, the war means that spare parts and other important equipment might not be reaching the plant, according to Grossi.

“When you put this together, you have a catalog of things that should never be happening in any nuclear facility. And this is why I have been insisting from day one that we have to be able to go there to perform this safety and security evaluation, to do the repairs and to assist as we already did in Chernobyl,” added Grossi.

It is pertinent to note that the world's worst nuclear disaster, the 'Chernobyl Catastrophe' took place in Ukraine only, 110 kilometres away from the capital city of Kyiv. If another nuclear disaster takes place, it could practically affect the entire planet this time, forget only Europe.

Concerned about the situation near the plant, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's actions "the height of irresponsibility."

The importance of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

As reported by WION, Russian forces attacked the nuclear power plant in march, earlier this year. The plant and a five-story training facility building were lit on fire by the Russian attacks.

The plant generates 40-42 billion kWh which accounts for one-fifth (20 per cent) of the average annual electricity production in Ukraine and for almost 47 per cent of electricity generated by Ukrainian NPPs. The plant is located in the steppe zone of Ukraine, on the bank of the Kakhovka water reservoir.

The plant is currently controlled by Russia while Ukrainian staff continues to operate the nuclear activities. However, such proximity of two opposing forces and members has led to frequent moments of friction. And such a situation at a nuclear plant is not ideal.

(With inputs from agencies)



