European Union moves to set up 'humanitarian bridge' for aid to DRC

The European Union (EU) said on Saturday (March 4) that it was setting up a "humanitarian bridge" in order to deliver aid to the conflict-hit eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo. Fighting with the rebel group M23 in Goma, the capital of Norh Kivu province has displaced more than 600,000 people. A statement from the EU said that its mission will "deliver humanitarian support in the form of medical and nutritional supplies along with a range of other emergency items."

The bloc also said that it was releasing about 47 million euros which will be channelled through humanitarian partners for immediate need s such as nutrition, healthcare, shelter and water.

"The EU stands ready to mobilise all the necessary means to support humanitarian workers, including logistics and air, to meet the needs of the population in Democratic Republic of Congo," said the EU's commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic.

"With this Humanitarian Air Bridge operation organised with the support of France and the new fund mobilisation, we reaffirm our support to the most vulnerable".

The DRC government has accused Rwanda of backing the militia group M23 -- claims denied by Kigali but supported by the US and several Western nations.

The militia re-emerged from dormancy in late 2021, subsequently occupying swathes of territory in North Kivu.

President Emmanuel Macron was in the capital of DR Congo on Saturday as part of his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties.

He met on Friday with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of the neighbouring Republic of Congo, after visiting Angola and Gabon.

(With inputs from agencies)

