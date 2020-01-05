European Union invites Iranian foreign minister Zarif to Brussels amid rising Middle East tension 

Jan 05, 2020

File photo: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the offer to Mohammad Javad Zarif during a telephone call this weekend, a press release said.

Amid simmering tension in the Middle East following the assassination of Qasem Suleimani, the 62-year-old head of Iran’s Quds Force, and one of the most powerful men in the Middle East, Iran's foreign minister has been invited to Brussels, the European Union said Sunday.

The EU also urged a "de-escalation of tensions" in the Gulf after US air strikes that killed a top Iranian general, according to AFP.

"Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," it said.