It will be a 'war crime' if US attacks Iran's cultural sites: Foreign minister Zarif

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump's warnings on Sunday in a tweet, saying that targetting country's cultural sites would be a "war crime".

-Having committed grave breaches of int'l law in Friday's cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS;



-Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME;



-Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020 ×

The comments came after Trump tweeted early on Sunday where he warned Iran that US would target Iran's 52 sites if they killed any American.

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020 ×

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020 ×

Iran "will be hit very fast and very hard," Trump said in a tweet.

The tensions between Iran and the US rose after the killing of Soleimani, former chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force. Concerns of war were also raised after the US drone strike that killed Soleimani and Iraq's paramilitary chief.

Iran's army chief General Abdolrahim Mousavi also said on Sunday that US lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict.

"I doubt they have the courage to initiate," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, reported by state news agency IRNA.

Earlier today, thousands of mourners cried, beat their chests as they paid respect to Soleimani after his last remains reached Iran.

In the southwestern city of Ahvaz, men and women shouted "Death to America" and carried portraits of the commander.

It is expected that the last remains of Soleimani, who was much-revered in the region will reach Iraqi capital Tehran in the evening. The funeral fo former commander will be done in his hometown Kerman on Tuesday.

Earlier, Iran's supreme commander Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed of "severe revenge" after the killing of former commander.

