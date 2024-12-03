Brussels, Belgium

The European Commission may weaken the protection for grey wolves in the region, ending 45 years of Annex II (strictly protected) to Annex III (protected) of the Bern Convention, according to BBC. The move could allow more wolves to become vulnerable to mass culls.

The Bern Convention, officially called the Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, works to safeguard wild animals, plants, and natural habitats.

After their near extinction in the mid-20th century, conservation efforts and EU policies helped grow wolves population over 19,000 in Europe.

Currently, the estimated population of wolves in the EU is over 20,000.

However, the recent proposal by the Bern Convention would allow EU countries to set an annual limit of wolves to kill, leading to a debate between the farmers and environmentalists.

The farmers argue that despite protective measures like electric fences and guard dogs, wolves attack their livestock, leading to huge losses. While they receive financial compensation, the measures are not enough for them.

On the other hand, environmentalists reject the proposal, saying that trained sheepdogs are effective for protecting livestock. They believe wolves are a crucial part of the ecosystem and help control deer and wild boar populations. These animals can result in harm to crops and trees. Moreover, wolves can also reduce the spread of diseases by eating ailing animals.

Campaigners also refer to a 2023 EU report, which reveals that only around 50,000 of 68 million sheep and goats are killed by wolves in the EU every year, which is a small percentage of 0.065% of the total population. Additionally, there have not been any fatal wolf attacks on humans for 40 years.

