Connecticut

Thanksgiving got too fiery for a family in Connecticut when frying a turkey burned down their four-million-dollar mansion. Turkey is a staple in a Thanksgiving meal and almost every family in the US has it on their dinner table on the occasion. A family in the town of Weston also had similar plans, but their's was a recipe meant for disaster.

Advertisment

A cooking episode in the garage was behind the massive blaze that completely destroyed the house, the fire department said in a statement. The family was trying to deep-fry the turkey in a fryer set up in the garage when flames engulfed the entire area. The fire soon spread to the living area as well.

“This fire was determined to be caused by a turkey fryer inside the garage. A stark reminder to all about the dangers of frying turkeys,” the fire department said.

The Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department was alerted about a fire through an automatic fire alarm just before 4 pm on Thursday (Nov 28).

Advertisment

Also Read: JD Vance shares bizarre Thanksgiving post showing himself as 'Trump's wife', internet goes crazy

In a Facebook post, the fire department said that the alarm was soon followed by a call. When they reached the house, the fire had taken over the entire garage and the flames had spread further inside.

House burned down fully

Advertisment

The area outside the garage got so hot that the plastic on the cars parked in the driveway also started melting because of the extreme heat. The blaze spread extremely quickly, covering a third of the house and the garage by the time the firefighters reached.

They battled the blaze for 16 hours before it was completely doused. However, by then the damage was done as the house was left uninhabitable. The damages were pegged at a whopping $4 million.

Due to the festivities, there were nearly 20 people in the house at the time of the incident. Thankfully, all of them escaped unscathed.