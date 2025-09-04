Europe pledges 'reassurance force' for Ukraine but Russia says 'foreign intervention' unacceptable - Will talks end and war go on?

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris for a meeting with countries that are part of the 'coalition of the willing'. European leaders spoke to US President Donald Trump, and Macron claimed over two dozen countries have pledged to be part of a 'reassurance force' to safeguard Ukraine's security after any peace accord with Russia is struck. The French president opined that a ‘reassurance force’ for Ukraine is a key pillar of the security guarantees, and it will be aimed at deterring Moscow from ever again attacking its neighbour. However, this might not go down well with Russia, as it has outrightly rejected the prospect of the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Russia says ‘will not discuss foreign troops in Ukraine in any format’

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would not entertain discussion of an international post-conflict security force “in any format”. Expressing Russia's disappointment over the matter, she said that next time the European leaders plan to discuss the topic, they should 'have a pointer in the form of Russia’s position. 'Russia is not going to discuss the fundamentally unacceptable and security-undermining foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form, in any format,” Zakharova told reporters. However, on Sep 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to have a conciliatory tone over the issue of security guarantees, during talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing. He said that it may be possible to reach a consensus on security guarantees for Ukraine, even as he firmly rejected Kyiv’s potential membership in NATO.

Europe pledges postwar 'reassurance force' for Ukraine

Almost three and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, European countries have declared that they will deploy troops in the form of a ‘reassurance force’ in Ukraine to avoid any such aggression from Moscow in the future. Addressing a press conference on Sep 4, Macron told reporters alongside Ukrainian President Zelensky that 26 countries have formally committed "to deploy as a reassurance force troops in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air." Zelensky hailed the move and said, “I think that today, for the first time in a long time, this is the first such serious concrete step." Earlier in the day, NATO chief Mark Rutte also said that Russia cannot veto on whether Western powers can deploy troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if a truce is reached.