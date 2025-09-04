/'No secret': Putin reveals what he told PM Modi during 45-minute ride in his Aurus limousine that 'feels like home'

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his talks with Donald Trump in Alaska, not in a meeting room, but during a drive in his Russian-made Aurus limousine. “This is no secret, I told him (Modi) what we talked about in Alaska,” Putin told journalists in China, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The exchange happened on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, which was held on 31 August and 1 September and attended by over 20 leaders alongside heads of ten international organisations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Putin and Modi’s long car conversation

Putin reportedly waited nearly 10 minutes for Modi before the two boarded the limousine together. The short trip to their meeting venue lasted only 15 minutes, but instead of leaving the vehicle, the leaders carried on with their private talk for another 45 minutes.

“The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel, where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel, they did not deboard the Russian president’s limousine and continued their conversation for a further 45 minutes,” Russian broadcaster VestiFM reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that the car became an impromptu venue for a one-hour discussion. “He did not want to interrupt the important conversation. But the ‘home walls’ of the car also played a role,” Peskov told a pool TV reporter.

“They were at home. That’s the first thing. And secondly, when there’s an important discussion going on, there’s simply no time to interrupt walking and moving to different venues. They felt comfortable there, and that’s why they continued the conversation. But the (bilateral) agenda is really more than intense,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi later posted a picture of himself and Putin inside the limousine, writing, “After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful.”

Putin’s limousine diplomacy

For Putin, his bulletproof Aurus has become more than just transport. His aides describe it as offering a “home court advantage,” creating a secure and familiar space for candid talks.