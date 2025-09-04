/Europe to US: Coalition of the willing is 'ready' on security guarantees for Ukraine

Several European allies—including Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, French President Macron, and British Prime Minister Starmer—have declared they are ready with a “Coalition of the Willing” to provide robust security guarantees for Ukraine. Technical plans for military support and a reassurance force are nearly complete. What’s needed now is U.S. endorsement—particularly in air defense, intelligence, and surveillance—to ensure these efforts are effective. This summit highlights Europe’s resolve in coordinating a defense framework for Ukraine. Can Trump’s U.S. backstop turn plans into reality?