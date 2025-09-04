/WATCH | Frustrated with Putin, Trump lashes out at reporter: Says sanctions on India cost Russia billions, warns 'Phase Two, Phase Three yet to come'

US President Donald Trump is visibly growing frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his frustration came out in the open on Wednesday (September 03) when he was questioned about his inaction against Russia despite constantly issuing deadlines. Responding to a Polish reporter's question during an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump said that he had imposed secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil and warned of further steps, indicating that “phase two” and “phase three” were still on the table.

The reporter asked, "You've expressed many times your frustration and disappointment with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but there's no action since you took your office?"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“How do you know there’s no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser (of oil), outside of China, they’re almost equal? Would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven’t done phase two yet or phase three,” Trump said.

'No message to President Putin'

When asked if he had any message for Putin, who was in China with Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the Victory Day parade in Beijing, Trump said, “I have no message to President Putin. He knows where I stand, and he’ll make a decision one way or the other. Whatever his decision is, we’ll either be happy about it or unhappy. And if we’re unhappy about it, you’ll see things happen.”

Trump, Zelensky to hold talks today

Trump added that he will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (September 04), adding, “I’ll know pretty much what we’re going to be doing."

What has happened to Trump's efforts to end Ukraine war?