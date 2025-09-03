/What is the Dongfeng-5C? China’s top nuclear missile that can target ‘any corner of the world,’ including the US, India, and Europe

China unveiled its upgraded DongFeng-5C nuclear missile at a Victory Day parade in Beijing, claiming global strike capability. The event was attended by Putin, Kim Jong Un, and other world leaders.
China has revealed an upgraded version of its long-range nuclear missile, the DongFeng-5C (DF-5C), during its Victory Day parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The parade was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and leaders from almost 20 other countries.
The liquid-fuelled intercontinental missile is reported to have a range of more than 20,000km, with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV saying its strike capacity “covers the entire globe”. According to the state-run Global Times, the new system offers improved precision and defence penetration.
Professor Yang Chengjun, a missile technology and nuclear disarmament expert, told state media, “The DF-5C liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile integrated technologies and experiences throughout the development of China’s previous DF series missiles, including technological advantages of the DF-5 series and DF-41 missiles. It provides significant strategic values.”
The parade showcased China’s newest strategic strike units, including intercontinental nuclear weapons, cruise and hypersonic missiles. Among the systems on display were the Changjian-20A, YJ-18C and Changjian-1000 long-range cruise missiles, which Chinese analysts claim could restrict US and allied operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.
Also on display was the YJ-21 hypersonic missile, designed to strike US aircraft carriers at a distance, as well as the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), believed to be capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
Other systems included the DF-61 long-range missile and the DF-26D, which has a range of around 5,000km, covering US bases on Guam and in the Philippine Sea.