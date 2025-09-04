/'Not directed against anyone': China rejects Trump’s claim of anti-US ‘conspiracy’ with Putin and Kim

China has defended its decision to invite Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to a World War II commemoration in Beijing, after Donald Trump accused them of using the event to plot against the United States. The American president fired off a sarcastic post on Truth Social after seeing Putin and Kim standing alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a massive military parade in the capital. “Give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Beijing says event was about peace, not politics

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Responding to Trump’s comments, China’s foreign ministry said the gathering was to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, and was not aimed at any third country. “It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters. “China’s development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party,” he added.

Russia calls Trump’s claim ironic

The Kremlin dismissed Trump’s claims of conspiracy, with officials saying there had been no such discussions between the three leaders. Kremlin aide Dmitry Ushakov said, “I want to say that no conspiracies have been arranged, no one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all, and moreover, none of these three leaders have even entertained such thoughts.”

He added that Moscow recognises the role Washington plays in global politics, “Furthermore, I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international dynamics.”

EU also critical of Beijing’s parade

It wasn’t just Trump who criticised the event. The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the sight of Xi, Putin and Kim together was part of a wider push to create an anti-Western “new world order” and amounted to “a direct challenge to the international system built on rules”. Beijing, however, hit back strongly. Guo accused Kallas of “ideological bias” and of deliberately stirring confrontation.

“The remarks made by a certain EU official are full of ideological bias, lack basic historical knowledge, and blatantly stir up confrontation and conflict,” Guo said.