Europe announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

Spain and France have rolled out new measures to combat coronavirus amid reports of a flareup of COVID-19 across Europe.

Spanish capital Madrid has announced it will limit movement in areas hit with the virus with restrictions on access to parks and public areas. The Spanish capital has limited gatherings to six people.

Bars and restaurants in Madrid have been ordered to reduce capacity and residents have been allowed to go just go to work or seek medical care and take children to school.

However, it hasn't resorted to whole-scale lockdown as regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said, "We need to avoid lockdown, we need to avoid economic disaster."

"We are obliged to take these measures in these specific areas...if we did not do so, we run the risk of it being spread to the whole of Madrid. We have time to avoid it," Ayuso announced while putting together measures for creating zones where people would be allowed to move freely but others won't be allowed to enter it.

Meanwhile, Nice in France has banned gatherings of more than 10 people in public spaces with restrictions placed on bar opening hours which was introduced earlier this week in Marseille and Bordeaux. Denmark has taken similar measures limiting gatherings from 50 people from 100 and ordered bars and restaurants to close early.

Iceland has ordered entertainment venues and pubs in capital Reykjavík to close for four days between September 18-21 even as the Netherlands prepares new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government is ready to tighten restrictions in Athens amid rising number of coronavirus cases.