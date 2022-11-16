EU vows to speed emissions reductions pressed by climate-vulnerable nations

At the UN climate negotiations on Tuesday, rich polluters were chastised by developing nations for failing to do enough to assist them in coping with global warming. The EU, however, promised to accelerate its emission reductions.

Calls for wealthier nations to fulfil commitments to finance the green transitions of poorer countries that are least responsible for global emissions, support their development of resilience, and compensate them for losses related to climate change have dominated the COP27 meeting in Egypt.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president, said technical roadblocks were impeding progress toward higher-level political conversations on a variety of subjects during a meeting to wrap off Tuesday's negotiations.

He addressed the delegates, "Progress has been made, but there is unquestionably more to be done if we are to reach the robust objectives that will drive ambitious, inclusive climate action.

The gathering takes place at a time when CO2 emissions are projected to reach a record high globally this year, making the aspirational target of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels much more improbable.

According to Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, the European Union will surpass its initial goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

According to him, the 27-nation bloc would now be able to reduce those emissions by 57% from 1990 levels. He cited agreements on the phase-out of fossil fuel-powered cars and the preservation of forests that serve as "carbon sinks".

(with inputs from agencies)



