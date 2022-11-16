Two die in explosion in Poland near Ukraine border, no confirmation on use of Russian missiles

Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

"Firefighters are on the spot, it's not clear what has happened," said Lukasz Kucy, an officer on duty at a nearby firefighters' post.

Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defence affairs, the government spokesman said on Twitter.

Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of the war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

(with inputs from agencies)

