EU urges Russia to cooperate in Navalny probe; threatens 'restrictive measures'

The European Union(EU) said on Thursday that "reserves the right to take appropriate actions, including through restrictive measures" on Russia after Germany said it has "unequivocal evidence" that Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Josep Borrell, EU's foreign policy chief urged Russia to cooperate with an international probe into Navalny's poisoning as the EU said: "use of chemical weapon is completely unacceptable under any circumstances (and) constitutes a serious breach of international law and international human rights standards."

"The Russian government must do its utmost to investigate this crime thoroughly in full transparency and bring those responsible to justice. Impunity must not and will not be tolerated," Borrell said.

Germany said Navalny was exposed to Novichok.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Germany had not provided Russia with any proof.

"There is no reason to accuse the Russian state," Peskov said amid threat of sanctions.

Alexei Navalny continues to be in the intensive care unit and on ventilator support after he fell ill on a plane in Siberia and had to be taken to hospital. His aides said Navalny had taken a cup of tea before taking the flight which was spiked with poison.