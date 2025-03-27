The European Commission on Wednesday issued an advisory to the people in the European Union, asking them to stockpile enough food, water and other essentials for 72 hours. It said that the advisory is part of a European strategy that aims to prepare people to be ready for catastrophic floods and fires, pandemics and military attacks.

The press release, titled "EU Preparedness Union Strategy to prevent and react to emerging threats and crises", published on March 26, noted the Commission and High Representative has launched the Preparedness Union Strategy to support Member States and enhance Europe's capability to prevent and respond to emerging threats.

It stated that the EU needs to be ready to protect its citizens and the key societal functions that are crucial for democracy and daily life as the bloc is facing increasingly complex crises and challenges, such as growing geopolitical tensions and conflicts, hybrid and cybersecurity threats, foreign information manipulation and interference, and climate change.

The European Commission said that these threats cannot be ignored.

As quoted in the presser, President Ursula von der Leyen said, "New realities require a new level of preparedness in Europe. Our citizens, our Member States, and our businesses need the right tools to act both to prevent crises and to react swiftly when a disaster hits."

"Families living in flood zones should know what to do when the waters rise. Early warning systems can prevent regions hit by wildfires from losing precious time. Europe stands ready to support Member States and trusted partners in the neighbourhood to save lives and livelihoods," she added.

What does the current strategy include?

The current strategy includes 30 key actions and a detailed Action Plan to advance the Preparedness Union's objectives, as well as developing a 'preparedness by design culture' across all EU policies.

When it comes to protecting Europe's essential societal functions, the Commission said people need to develop minimum preparedness criteria for essential services such as hospitals, schools, transport and telecommunications. Also, enhancing the stockpiling of critical equipment and materials, and enhancing climate adaptation and availability of critical natural resources such as water.

The objectives and actions also include encouraging the public to adopt practical measures, such as maintaining essential supplies for a minimum of 72 hours in emergencies and integrating preparedness lessons into school curricula and introducing an EU Preparedness Day.

"Preparedness must be woven into the fabric of our societies — everyone has a role to play. Today’s threats are fast, complex, and interconnected; our response must be more proactive, more integrated, and more coordinated at European level," Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management said as quoted.

"By harnessing the energy of our institutions, businesses, and citizens, we can build resilience and ensure Europe emerges stronger from crises," Lahbib added.

