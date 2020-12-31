EU says it 'regrets' American tariffs over Airbus-Boeing spat

The European Union on Thursday made its displeasure clear as it said that it regretted US decision to impose tariffs as part of a dispute over aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. US trade representative said on Thursday that the country was imposing tariffs on "aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany,"

Airbus is a European company while Boeing is an American company.

The European Commission said it, "regrets that the United States has chosen to add further EU products to its retaliation list in the WTO Airbus case on aircraft subsidies."

Brussels complained that Washington had "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks and said it would seek a solution to the row with the incoming Biden administration.

US maintains that its latest move was a retaliatory measure taken in response to a tariff imposed by the EU which it says is unfair.

US and EU have been squabbling over aircraft subsidies for last 16 years. The battle has turned increasingly sour under protectionist policies of current US President Donald Trump.

The EU was authorized this year by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to levy additional customs duties on American products.

But Washington believes it has been penalized by the method of calculation chosen, which, according to the Trump administration, has led to an excessive amount of customs duties levied on American products.

(With AFP inputs)