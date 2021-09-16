EU regulator investigates TikTok over child policy, data transfer to China

Ireland's Data Protection Commission which is European Union's lead data privacy regulator has opened investigations into TikTok's alleged processing of children’s personal data and the reported transfer of personal data to China.

TikTok which is owned by China's ByteDance had earlier announced policy to tighten privacy control related to teenagers after it allegedly failed to protect children from inappropriate content.

According to the data protection commission, the probes involve "processing of personal data in the context of platform settings for users under age 18 and age verification measures for persons under 13" under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The data protection regulator is also probing whether TikTok complied with EU data law in its alleged transfer of personal data to countries outside the block namely to China.

TikTok however claimed that "privacy and safety" of "our youngest members, is our highest priority".

The data protection regulator based in Ireland can impose fines of up to 4 per cent of global revenue even as TikTok claimed it had implemented policies to safeguard user data. The regulator had earlier imposed $265 million fine on Facebook's WhatsApp over a data breach issue.

TikTok reportedly has over 800 million users worldwide with large advertising revenue. In July, the Dutch Data Protection Authority(DPA) had imposed a €725,000 fine on TikTok for allegedly violating the privacy of young children.

Reports said TikTok carried out a number of changes to make the app safe for children after the Dutch regulator's move.

The probe conducted by Dutch authorities had concluded that TikTok had breached EU's General Data Protection Regulation transparency principle.

The Dutch DPA had found that TikTok had put its notice in English which could not be read easily by users as GDPR asserted that “children merit specific protection.”

(With inputs from Agencies)