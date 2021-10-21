EU passes resolution seeking deeper ties with Taiwan; China slams move

Amid tensions with China, European Union legislators passed a resolution to deepen relations with Taiwan and power investment.

China immediately hit back saying: "European Parliament should immediately stop its words and deeds that undermine China's sovereignty."

Also Read: China conducted two hypersonic missile tests

The resolution was passed with an overwhelming 580 to 26 majority in the European Parliament. In a related development, the European legislators asked the EU trade office in Taiwan to be renamed European Union office in Taiwan.

The development comes amid renewed tensions between China and Taiwan this month as Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taipei's airspace as the country launched its own fighter aircraft to thwart the Chinese threat.

Also Read| 'Dear brutal dictator Xi Jinping': NBA player slams China

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province and has threatened to unify it with the mainland by force if necessary.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the European Parliament's move was against the "One-China" principle and "violated the EU's public commitment on the Taiwan issue".

Also Read: China using predictive policing on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang

The foreign ministry warned that China's "determination" should not be "underestimated" as it launched an attack on the EU's latest move while accusing it of "malicious provoking the One-China policy".

The ministry also warned Taiwan saying that engaging with foreigners was a "dead end".

(With inputs from Agencies)